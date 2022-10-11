Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 228,585 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 401.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.38% of Coupa Software worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 139.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

