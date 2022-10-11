WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 722,060 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of WestRock worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

