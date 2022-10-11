Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 81,476 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.51% of Insperity worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,143 shares of company stock worth $6,904,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insperity Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.