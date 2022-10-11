Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.78 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Mosaic worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

