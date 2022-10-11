H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,204 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of H&R Block worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in H&R Block by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

