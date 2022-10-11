Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $17,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.51. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

