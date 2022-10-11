Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,271 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

