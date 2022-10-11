Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 95,786 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,786 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

SLB opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

