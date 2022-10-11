Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

SO stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

