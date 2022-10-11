Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,001 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

