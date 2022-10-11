Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

