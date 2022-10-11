Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

