Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $249.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.70. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

