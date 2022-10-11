Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

