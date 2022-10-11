Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $112,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of ES opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

