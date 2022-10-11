Versor Investments LP Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,861,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.58%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

