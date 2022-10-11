Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 899,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,384,000 after acquiring an additional 256,637 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 18.1% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
