Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 15,646 Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.08% of Ingles Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

