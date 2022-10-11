32,189 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,389,000 after acquiring an additional 421,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 432.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 310,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

