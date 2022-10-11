Versor Investments LP Buys 7,894 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

