Versor Investments LP Takes $1.29 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Universal Health Services by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.57 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

