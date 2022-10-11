Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

