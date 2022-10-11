Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 45.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,459.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,295.00 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.