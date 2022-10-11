Versor Investments LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,738 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 704,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.57. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.