AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 432.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,764 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 83,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APPF shares. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total value of $156,194.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,793. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

