29,600 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $913.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.