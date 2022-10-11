Versor Investments LP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Weis Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 50.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

