Versor Investments LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of TXT opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

