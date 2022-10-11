Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.07% of Palomar worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth $138,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Palomar by 14.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 184,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,482. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

