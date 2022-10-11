Versor Investments LP Invests $1.21 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

