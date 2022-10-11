Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stem (STEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stem (NYSE: STEM):

9/29/2022 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Stem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Stem was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim.

9/22/2022 – Stem is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Stem is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Stem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

STEM stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,940,445. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 27.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 848,277 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 62.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 441,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stem by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 390,016 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

