Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.95% of Shutterstock worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 94.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,237,000 after buying an additional 527,928 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 25.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,435,000 after buying an additional 147,405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 363,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.