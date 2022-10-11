Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 20,398 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of First Citizens BancShares worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $831.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $823.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $720.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

