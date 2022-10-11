735,926 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 735,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Stock Down 6.1 %
Trip.com Group stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.