735,926 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 735,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group Profile

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

