Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $390.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

