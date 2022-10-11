Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 622,911 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622,911 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NetEase Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

