Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 195.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 234,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.55% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

