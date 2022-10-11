Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.12 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1,879.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336,051 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

