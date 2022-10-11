Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 778,427 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $972,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE TEL opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

