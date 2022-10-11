Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 900,678 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900,678 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.69% of Cytokinetics worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,759 shares of company stock worth $6,072,504. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

