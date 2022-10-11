Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.68% of Talos Energy worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

