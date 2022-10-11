Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $23.03 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,114 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.50% of Travere Therapeutics worth $23,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 688,815 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after purchasing an additional 684,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

