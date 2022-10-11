Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

