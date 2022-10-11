JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,249,845 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JD.com by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 441.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

Shares of JD stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

