Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.98% of Calix worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calix Stock Performance

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of CALX opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.