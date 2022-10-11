Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,884,928 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,884,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,052,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.01% of Liberty Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth $196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth $244,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $48,026.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,422,611.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $48,026.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,348,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,422,611.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,900 shares of company stock worth $1,384,061. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

