Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.53.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

