Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

