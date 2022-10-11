The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

