Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 634 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

GLD stock opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

